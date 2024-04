Notion 38,939 upvotes

All the knowledge base, strategy & vision of NewSub lives in Notion. It's such an amazing tool - and super easy to use!

Slack 47,586 upvotes

Slack allows us to communicate in a seamless way, where we are able to talk about work, but also have some fun with some GIFs.

Figma 16,123 upvotes

We used Figma to design the entire service - from landing page to product. Not only it's a create tool to design, but also allows to give all involved parts visibility on the works being developed.