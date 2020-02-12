Discussion
Tushar Vaghela
Maker
News at your NewTab This extension is for those who needs news from all sources. You can select country, category or search news from search box. News around the world. News as it happens. News at your NewTab. Unbiased news, news from different source and perspective. Powered by https://newsapi.org/ Icon made by https://freeicons.io/profile/730 from www.freeicons.io Update in 0.0.5 - Caching Feed for 10 mins - Provision for manual refresh Update in 0.0.4 - Added Close button in Search - Error Handling - Animation update Update in 0.0.3 - Fix Multi column theme issue - Added hover effect Update in 0.0.2 - Theme added - Image size optimization - Default 20 results More details at https://github.com/tusharv/NewsTab
