Newslettrs
Subscribe and read newsletters in one place
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Monish Kumar
Hey PH, I am very excited about launching Newslettrs - a simple way to subscribe and read newsletters. If you cannot find newsletters of your interest in the explore section, you can create a custom "newslettrs.app" email and use it to subscribe to newsletters from around the Internet. You get all your newsletters in one place and can read it in a distraction free environment. For registration, we are currently having an invite-only sign up exclusive to ProductHunt community. (If you think your friends might be interested, please feel free to share the invite code). Use the invite code - PH2019 🙏🏼 We'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions.
UpvoteShare