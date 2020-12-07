Newsletter Spy
Hi PH 👋 Exactly two weeks after the launch of Gum Spy, I'm back with another Lagstack project. But this time, it's not about Gumroad products, but about newsletters. Substack newsletters, to be specific. I was inspired by a tweet by @mikerubini who handed the problem over to me. The database is useful, for example, if you're looking for newsletters in your niche with lots of subscribers, you can then reach out to ask about available ad slots. But you can also use it to analyze competitors or simply to find interesting newsletters to subscribe to. I'd love to hear what you think and feel free to ask any questions you might have!
@mikerubini @jakob_greenfeld cool man, glad to help! 🚀
Jakob did it again! He's built the best market research tools for entrepreneurs. There're great insights in his analyses! Anyone should definitely give Newsletter Spy a look 🔥
I discovered Jakob and his products not long ago: very impressive! If you are a maker, marketer or entrepreneur, his tools can save you a lot of time.
Seems like a great tool for Marketers, will definitely give it a go!