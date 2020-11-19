Newsletter Operating System
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m really excited to share Newsletter Operating System (OS) with you. Why did I create this? I started writing a curated newsletter this year. From writing a simple newsletter, this soon became a juggling act of curating, writing, scheduling, growing an audience and monetizing. It was more time consuming than I imagined! So I built an Operating System in Notion to manage everything I needed to build my newsletter. This helped me to grow much faster, while staying sane. Now I’m making it available to help other newsletter writers save time and improve their newsletters every week. I've spent 150+ hours working on this Notion dashboard, so you don't have to spend time building it yourself. Who is this for? Anyone who is planning to start a newsletter, or wants to get better at running one! What is Newsletter OS? “It's epic! A cross between an e-book, a project manager, a dashboard, and a wiki. It's clear that many many hours of high-quality work have gone into it.” - Kieran Ball Why Notion? It’s a great way to get organized. You can immediately duplicate this Notion Template into your own workspace after purchase. No pesky monthly costs. It's yours forever. If you’re new to Notion, don’t worry. I’ve put together a handy onboarding guide. 🎁Use the code “PRODUCTHUNT” to get $10 off for the next 48 hours! I’d love to hear your feedback!. I’ll be here all day, but can also be reached on Twitter @JanelSGM! (P.S. It’s my first launch!)
This product gives you direct access into the mind of a highly organized person. You'll be able to shortcut your way to learning how to organize thoughts of your own - -especially if they related to creating a newsletter. I purchased it without even having a newsletter after watching her methodical approach to development and marketing. Janel's doing a great job. Let her effort in Newsletter OS save you time and spark some ideas for what's possible.
@makethisbutter Wow, thank you so much for the kind words. I'm glad you like Newsletter OS. Can't wait for you to start a newsletter 😉
I have already purchased it. Newsletter OS is the best guide + dashboard for starting, writing & growing a newsletter.
@falak_sher Thank you so much for your support Falak!
Happy customer here! This product is a BEAST of a resource!! Waaaaaay underpriced. My favorite part of this behemoth of a product is the Growth section. My newsletter is fairly small and I am very interested in growing it faster. NOS (as I call it) delivers. Newsletter OS literally has everything covered: planning, writing, growth, developing your habits, monetization, resources. It is quite literally the most comprehensive resource on newsletters I have ever seen. I should start referring to her as the queen of newsletters (or is that title taken by someone?) Amazing resource!! I'd say add it to your toolkit, but this is the entire toolkit itself so just get the toolkit 😂😂
@cogentgene Reading this makes me smile so much. Thank you Gene! Glad I'm already subscribed to your newsletter and I'm looking forward to seeing it grow further. "Queen of newsletters" is too kind, I would just say that I'm a huge fan. Or simply obsessed with reading and writing newsletters!
@michael_andreuzza Thanks loads Michael, and appreciate the collab on the Brand Assets piece. It's beautiful!