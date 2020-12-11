Newsletter Crew
Arvid Kahl
Co-founded, ran, and sold FeedbackPanda.
Yeah this is a solid product. The newsletter community is an incredibly supportive place, and Yaro is an amazing curator of the public (and hidden) knowledge in our industry. Very impressive! And since we all learn best in groups, the private community is a no-brainer, particularly at this price. Where else could you get focused people with the same goals working together on a common goal?
Hello everyone! 👋 We're excited to introduce the world to Newsletter Crew! What is it exactly? Newsletter Crew is a podcast, blog, and community helping you become a successful newsletter creator. Newsletters have been around for such a long time but have recently seen quite a boom. And for good reason! Newsletters are one of the best digital businesses you can start today, literally! The Newsletter Crew started 7-months ago when we were looking for a podcast to passively learn about the newsletter business. To my surprise there was nothing! No dedicated podcast about newsletters. So I decided to start it! Over the months I expanded into writing blogs (many people don’t have much time to listen to a podcast). We have had some amazing newsletter creators writing for us, like Janel from Newsletter OS. We’ve also expanded the Newsletter Crew to have a thriving community of over 215 newsletter creators! Many successful creators like Peter Cooper and Alex Hilman, for example, frequent the community quite often. We’ve had amazing feedback from the community and I’m really proud at how active the community is in helping each other with their newsletters. Recently we started doing community podcasts, where we get members from the Newsletter Crew community to hop on a call and discuss hot topics, like if we’re in a newsletter bubble and if Substack really is the best choice to build your newsletter on. We’re also hosting Q&As for Newsletter Crew members with some of the most successful newsletters. In our most recent Q&A we had the pleasure of having Uri Bram from The Browser come on. Our next Q&A is coming up next week, so join the Newsletter Crew and don’t miss out on our events and community. Every month we’re expanding our membership offering! Today we want to give the ProductHunt community a special 25% off our membership plan! What does membership include? - Full access to all private blogs - Full access to all private podcasts - AMAs, webinars, meetups - Be a guest on the Newsletter Crew community podcast episodes - Private Forums and Chat (215+ members) For more information on membership check out https://newslettercrew.com/members/ To become a member check out this link, discount automatically applied. https://newslettercrew.memberful...
