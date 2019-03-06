Log InSign up
CLI tool to write and send newsletters in Markdown

Open-source CLI tool to create, manage and send newsletters authored in Markdown to many recipients using AWS SES.

Hi everyone! newsletter-cli is by no means a big and ground-breaking product but I'd like to share it hoping that it will be useful for you too! newsletter-cli is an open source tool written in TypeScript that allows you to: ✍️ use Markdown templates for writing content ️‍🌈 style using CSS (automatically inlined) 📨 send emails fast and cheap using AWS SES and respecting rate limits I use the tool myself for the last couple of months now and I have sent several newsletters to several hundred recipients using it. I wonder what you think about the tool and look forward to your feedback! Cheers, Alex
