discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Anna Hauer
Maker
Marketing & Communication at Newsadoo
🎈
Hey, I'm Anna from Newsadoo! We are currently trying to improve our product experience and are looking for feedback! We would love to hear what you have to say. What's Newsadoo about? We are a 'Spotify for News'. With AI, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing we create a unique, self-learning news feed for every reader, that can be accessed cross-device. Furthermore, we are showing our users a way out of their filter bubble with our bundle function, that provides an overview on how different media write about one topic. Readers can follow their favourite topics with our channels. What to expect? A fun news reading experience and articles from a great variety of local, regional, national and international newspaper and magazines. This content is made available for you in a feature-packed service, that can be downloaded for free and used on Android, iOS, Alexa, ... We are looking forward to your feedback and kind regards from Austria!
Share