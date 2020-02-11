Discussion
Matt Henderson 🚀
Maker
Pro
Happy Wednesday PH! 🥂 Every day we monitor thousands of news articles from journalists all over the world. We’ve had all this data, but haven’t really made it visually useful until today. With our news monitoring database you can: 1. Search through our database of thousands of news articles (updated daily) 2. See journalist metadata for each article (their email, phone number, location, beats, twitter usernames, etc.) 3. Filter articles based on journalist metadata (“what are tech journalists in SF writing about right now?") 4. Set alerts to receive emails whenever target journalists mention keywords in their articles This is a great tool for monitoring news in real-time, starting conversations & building relationships with journalists reporting on your industry, and driving awareness & exposure to your company/product/book/website You can get started for free, and get access to journalist data for just $129/mo (use our code PRODUCTHUNT for 40% off forever). You’ll also get access to our journalist & podcast databases + our PR source requests service 👍 I’m around all day here & on live chat if you have any questions or need any help! – Matt, Aaron, & Andrew from Press Hunt
