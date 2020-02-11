  1. Home
  2.  → News Monitoring

News Monitoring

Get more press by monitoring articles with filters & alerts

Our News Monitoring database is a database of thousands of news articles updated everyday, complete with journalist contact info to help you get more press. Start conversations & build relationships with journalists––without spamming them!
Take Your Company to the Next Level With These Tech TrendsAndrew Medal, angel investor and co-founder of Press Hunt, discusses how companies can implement technology to increase overall productivity and profitability.
Watch How We Go From $100,000 ARR to $1 Million ARR in 12 Months7 min read Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You read this article title and thought either: "This dude's high AF" or, "That's child's play bruh." If hitting $1 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) sounds too easy to you, stop reading, put down the coffee and go back to selling life-coaching packages to hedge-fund managers.
Andrew Medal Is The Ex-Convict Entrepreneur Breaking All Of The Rules And Disrupting TechL.A. is home to Hollywood and the entertainment capital of the world. It's a cultural mecca boasting an endless supply of Instagram worthy foodie restaurant fantasies, and a paradise of perfect daily weather. Fifty million tourists visit annually, and the startup scene christened "Silicon Beach" is thriving, with over 500 tech-related startups.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Matt Henderson 🚀
Matt Henderson 🚀
Maker
Pro
Happy Wednesday PH! 🥂 Every day we monitor thousands of news articles from journalists all over the world. We’ve had all this data, but haven’t really made it visually useful until today. With our news monitoring database you can: 1. Search through our database of thousands of news articles (updated daily) 2. See journalist metadata for each article (their email, phone number, location, beats, twitter usernames, etc.) 3. Filter articles based on journalist metadata (“what are tech journalists in SF writing about right now?") 4. Set alerts to receive emails whenever target journalists mention keywords in their articles This is a great tool for monitoring news in real-time, starting conversations & building relationships with journalists reporting on your industry, and driving awareness & exposure to your company/product/book/website You can get started for free, and get access to journalist data for just $129/mo (use our code PRODUCTHUNT for 40% off forever). You’ll also get access to our journalist & podcast databases + our PR source requests service 👍 I’m around all day here & on live chat if you have any questions or need any help! – Matt, Aaron, & Andrew from Press Hunt
Upvote (3)Share