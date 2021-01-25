discussion
🥳 Hello Product Hunt community 👋🏾 Over the past year, we’ve spoken to lots of organisations that are pivoting to virtual events in 2021. From what they’ve told us, their audience engagement flow looks something like this: Google form / email - pre-event questions Zoom/etc native Q&A Form link for feedback Export event questions and feedback to a spreadsheet to try to understand what on earth is going on This flow is time consuming, inefficient and inconsistent! We’ve solved this with Newny. Use Newny to collect pre-event questions, engage your attendees interactively with our presentation mode during the event. Collect instant and reliable feedback from your attendees post event. Then use our intuitive dashboard to get a greater understanding of how your participants interacted with you. Benefits: Time efficient - save time setting up your audience engagement needs with Newny. Stream across multiple locations live and virtual but have one consistent audience engagement hub: orgname.newny.io . Build historical data to monitor your engagement KPIs using our dashboard. Build rapport with your participants and create new content from their questions and feedback. We’re on a mission to make virtual events an easy, consistent and ROI positive experience for businesses, startups, creators, podcasts and community organisations. Some examples for you to explore: https://leicesterstartups.newny.io - live event today! https://demo.newny.io Use cases: Webinars Team Building Workshops Live Podcasts etc A quick and easy way to start engaging live with your audience. What’s next? Zoom & Teams integration for an even better experience and more data points to study Pros & Cons feature Polls & Word Clouds feature PRODUCT HUNT COMMUNITY OFFER: First 10 to sign up to our 14 day trial will get Newny for FREE for the next 6 months 🥳. Sign up as normal and I'll personally email you to confirm the offer. Huge shout out to @kevin for hunting us today! We would love to hear your feedback and comments below. SIGN UP: https://newny.io
