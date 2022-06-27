Products
New Responsive Editor by Bubble
Ranked #8 for today
New Responsive Editor by Bubble
Design beautiful web apps for any screen size.
Bubble’s new responsive editor includes features that give you a powerful, faster way to design app layouts that fit any device. Control how the content of your app behaves as the screen re-sizes, based on modern CSS flexbox design properties.
Launched in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Web Design
About this launch
New Responsive Editor by Bubblewas hunted by
Vivienne Chen
in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Web Design
. Made by
Vivienne Chen
,
Emmanuel Straschnov
,
Nick Carroll
,
Cal Lavicka
,
Bobby Zahedi
and
Kathleen Gao
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
22
Comments
3
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#15
