New Portal
Automatically determine whether to use google or ChatGPT
A chrome extension for new tab, if you enter keywords, it will google it, if you enter a question, it will ask ChatGPT.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Pexx
About this launch
Automatically determine whether to use google or ChatGPT
New Portal by
was hunted by
Rand
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rand
. Featured on July 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is New Portal's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
