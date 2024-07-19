Launches
New Portal

Automatically determine whether to use google or ChatGPT

Free
A chrome extension for new tab, if you enter keywords, it will google it, if you enter a question, it will ask ChatGPT.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Pexx
Pexx
About this launch
0
reviews
17
followers
was hunted by
Rand
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rand
. Featured on July 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is New Portal's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-