New InVision Design System Manager

When teams work in silos, creating digital products that people love, at a rapid pace, can be challenging. That’s why we redesigned InVision Design System Manager with an even deeper appreciation for maker and user workflows. DSM is now fully compatible with Sketch Libraries Simply create and manage your Libraries in Sketch, then upload them to DSM via our new plugin. Plus, distribute updates and version Sketch Libraries as part of a complete design system. Richer, more flexible documentation experience Quickly add assets from Sketch and have them automatically refresh whenever they're updated in Sketch. You can now structure and customize the look and feel of your documentation site with your brand logo and colors. Explore the new InVision DSM.
