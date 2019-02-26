Never-ending Book Of Ideas. The follow on ebook from my #2 voted book
Download the eBook to get access to over 1,200 ideas. The ebook is continuously updated with fresh new ideas.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Love this, I only just found out about 5 ideas a day recently
David DelahuntyMaker@delahuntagram · UI designer
@aaronoleary Thank you so much Aaron, hope you're enjoying the ideas so far :D
David Murray@ismisedavid · Marketing Manager, HubSpot
Massive fan of 5 Ideas a Day and the community that David Delahunty has built!
David DelahuntyMaker@delahuntagram · UI designer
@ismisedavid Appreciate that Dave.
Prachi Bali@prachi_bali · okokokokk
Its great!
David DelahuntyMaker@delahuntagram · UI designer
@prachi_bali Thank you Prachi.
Dos Debug@dosdebug · Software Engineer
Thank you @delahuntagram . Amazing work.
David DelahuntyMaker@delahuntagram · UI designer
@dosdebug Cheers Dos.
Kax Uson@kaxuson · Product Manager
i signed up for the 5 ideas a day newsletter last year. it's my favourite thing to open in my inbox every morning :D
David DelahuntyMaker@delahuntagram · UI designer
@kaxuson Can I use that as a testimonial? 😊
Kax Uson@kaxuson · Product Manager
@delahuntagram have at it! :D
