Neve
Neve
A WooCommerce friendly & lightningfast/AMP WordPress theme.
Web App
Design Tools
WordPress
+ 1
#2 Product of the Day
Today
With an intuitive header builder, 100+ pre-designed sites, a LOT of WooCoomerce modules, global colors & a way to share saved templates across sites, Neve is a great choice for beginners & freelancers/agency owners alike.
Sharlene Con
Building https://translatestack.com
That seems super interesting!
Congrats! How big is your team and where are you guys located?
Ionut Neagu
CEO at Themeisle.com
Hey! Working on it since 2 years, various people contributed, as an average I would say 5 people team( dev, product, qa, support). The team is distributed :).
