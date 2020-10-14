discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Hayden Bleasel
Maker
Director of Jellypepper
👋 Hello Product Hunt! Founder / maker here. I started working on Neutral after Black Summer (the period of unusually intense bushfires that ravaged many parts of Australia). I realised our government isn't acting against climate change quick enough, so I decided to try and tackle the problem head-on. Initially I started by trying to reduce my own carbon footprint in my daily life. Swapping Uber rides for walking, reducing electricity usage around the house and taking less flights (though to be honest, COVID may have been a helpful factor here). It's virtually impossible nowadays to live a carbon neutral lifestyle, so I started looking at reforestation - the primary method of offsetting your carbon emissions. There are a bunch of organisations out there that allow you to make donations, but they're typically one-off. There's also a bunch of calculators online to estimate your emissions, but I found them either inaccurate or hard to use. I also found a few people building in this space (which is brilliant) but none of them supported reforestation programs in Australia. That's why I started building Neutral: an app to help you live carbon neutral and create a better future by planting trees in the country of your choice. By working with existing organisations, we're able to offer 27 different offset programs across 17 countries so you can make an impact in your own backyard. I hope you'll join me in my mission to combat climate change! 🤔 When you've had a chance to try it out, I'd love to know your thoughts. 💡 If you have ideas, there's a roadmap that you can access through the app settings. Feel free to suggest anything you'd like. 🐞 If you run into any bugs let me know and I'll have them resolved ASAP. Much love 🌲
Share
Upvote (6)
Dan Siepen
Co-founder @ cenario.co | Marketer
Fantastic work Hayden! Amazing design and love the concept! "I started working on Neutral after Black Summer (the period of unusually intense bushfires that ravaged many parts of Australia). I realised our government isn't acting against climate change quick enough, so I decided to try and tackle the problem head-on." - this to me is spot on and love this initiative. Awesome work legend :)
Share
Upvote (2)
Hayden Bleasel
Maker
Director of Jellypepper
@dansiepen Thank you mate, so excited to share this with people who understand the problem. Hope Cenario is going well too! ❤️
Share
Upvote (2)
Dan Siepen
Co-founder @ cenario.co | Marketer
@haydenbleasel Thanks legend I appreciate it :)
UpvoteShare
Abi Tyas Tunggal
Co-Founder, Himalayas
Great design, greater mission. Nice work Hayden :)
Share
Upvote (2)
Hayden Bleasel
Maker
Director of Jellypepper
@abityastunggal Thanks Abi ❤️ Awesome to share this with people who believe in the goal. Loving the design and build of Himalayas, you and Jordan are my inspiration 😉
UpvoteShare
Aron Mayo
Designer
🎈
Nice! Great idea!
Share
Upvote (1)
Hayden Bleasel
Maker
Director of Jellypepper
@aronmayo Thanks mate! Let me know if you get a chance to try it out, would love to hear your thoughts on how it works 💪
UpvoteShare
Zlatko Najdenovski
You're acquiring very good karma with this project, @haydenbleasel. Keep it up! 🙏
Share
Upvote (1)
Hayden Bleasel
Maker
Director of Jellypepper
@zlate_n1 Thanks Zlatko! Also thanks for reaching out on LinkedIn, your kind words mean a lot 💫
UpvoteShare