Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Eternal AI
See Eternal AI’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Neuron
Neuron
A personal AI in every home.
Visit
Upvote 23
25% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bring AI home. Neuron is a private, uncensored, plug-and-play hardware device for chatting with AI privately and creating uncensored images at home. It earns money for you when not in use, by providing compute to popular GPU networks.
Launched in
Crypto
Web3
by
Eternal AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Eternal AI
The AI layer for the new internet
2
reviews
100
followers
Follow for updates
Neuron by
Eternal AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Vene Caro
. Featured on November 28th, 2024.
Eternal AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on November 18th, 2024.
Upvotes
23
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report