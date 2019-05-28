NeuraCache + Evernote lets you:
(Notion, OneNote, Kindle integrations soon)
✅Turn your notebooks instantly into decks of flashcards
✅Attach spaced repetition to any note
✅Create flashcards via Web Clipper
✅Study by Notebook/Tag
✅Charts
✅Generate wallpapers
Marcin Czech
Hello! 👋 My name is Marcin. I'm an indie hacker behind NeuraCache 😅 I've been building this little tool for the last couple of months to solve my frustration with the ever-growing digital brain (Evernote) and no easy way of reviewing it quickly for a given context. Like "refresh knowledge about a book I read a year ago" or "Review all insights around a specific tag" or "study notes for an exam." I've also supercharged Evernote Web Clipper. So that whenever you are reading an article online, you can highlight, add active recall question and start spaced repetition without leaving your browser (see video). I'd love to get feedback and answer questions from you!
