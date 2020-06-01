Neum Notes

Discussion
Bilal Tahir
Maker
Hey Everyone - if you ever wanted a minimalist notes app without having to deal with sign ups / logins and slow performance, maybe you'll like NeumNotes. No - it's not supposed to replace Notion or anything. But its easy and simple to use with a cool Neumorphic design (cause why not). There is no tracking: the notes are saved on your browser's local storage, and there is no analytics/cookie software installed. See Demo Here: Cheers, Bilal
