Neum AI

Neum AI

Improve your AI app's accuracy with up-to-date context

Neum AI (https://neum.ai) is an ETL platform for LLM data. It helps companies connect and synchronize data into vector stores in real-time. No more chatbots that respond with stale information, with Neum vectors are always accurate and up to date.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Data
Neum AI
MarketWhite,LLC
MarketWhite,LLC
Neum AI by
Neum AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Data. Made by
David de Matheu
and
Kevin Cohen
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
Neum AI
is not rated yet. This is Neum AI's first launch.
