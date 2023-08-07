Products
Neum AI
Neum AI
Improve your AI app's accuracy with up-to-date context
Neum AI (https://neum.ai) is an ETL platform for LLM data. It helps companies connect and synchronize data into vector stores in real-time. No more chatbots that respond with stale information, with Neum vectors are always accurate and up to date.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Data
by
Neum AI
About this launch
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data
. Made by
David de Matheu
and
Kevin Cohen
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Neum AI's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
