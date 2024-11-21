Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. NEU
NEU

NEU

AR ski resorts maps for Apple Vision Pro and iOS

Free
Explore 32 ski resorts ⛷️🏔️ in Andorra, Spain, & Portugal with AR-powered 3D maps, GPS-enabled 2D maps, real-time weather, and detailed resort info. Plan, navigate, and enjoy your winter adventure on Vision Pro, iOS, iPadOS, & macOS!
Launched in
Augmented Reality
Maps
Apple Vision Pro
 by
NEU
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
RevenueCat
MapTiler
About this launch
NEU
NEUAR ski resorts maps for Apple Vision Pro and iOS
0
reviews
18
followers
NEU by
NEU
was hunted by
Guillem Bruix
in Augmented Reality, Maps, Apple Vision Pro. Made by
Guillem Bruix
. Featured on November 30th, 2024.
NEU
is not rated yet. This is NEU's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-