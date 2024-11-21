Launches
NEU
NEU
AR ski resorts maps for Apple Vision Pro and iOS
Explore 32 ski resorts ⛷️🏔️ in Andorra, Spain, & Portugal with AR-powered 3D maps, GPS-enabled 2D maps, real-time weather, and detailed resort info. Plan, navigate, and enjoy your winter adventure on Vision Pro, iOS, iPadOS, & macOS!
NEU by
NEU
was hunted by
Guillem Bruix
in
Augmented Reality
,
Maps
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Made by
Guillem Bruix
. Featured on November 30th, 2024.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
