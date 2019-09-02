Deals
NetNewsWire 5.0
NetNewsWire 5.0
A free open source RSS reader focusing on real news
NetNewsWire 5.0 is a free and open source RSS reader for Mac. It’s very fast and lightweight.
30 minutes ago
inessential: NetNewsWire 5.0 Now Available
NetNewsWire 5.0 is shipping! In case you haven't been following along until just now: NetNewsWire is an open source RSS reader for Mac. It's free! You can just download it and use it. No strings. It's designed to be stable, fast, and free of bugs.
NetNewsWire 5.0 Relaunches as an Open-Source RSS Reader for the Mac - The Sweet Setup
Shawn Blanc, our editor-in-chief, way back in 2007: NetNewsWire has changed my expectation for Mac application development. I'm not a programmer, but Brent and his Eddy Award winning program have been an onramp for me to learn more about the indie Mac Development community, and that is why I'm so fond of this application.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
What's new since the previous iterations?
25 minutes ago
Pluwen Chen
@aaronoleary
https://thesweetsetup.com/netnew...
6 minutes ago
