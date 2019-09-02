NetNewsWire 5.0 Relaunches as an Open-Source RSS Reader for the Mac - The Sweet Setup Shawn Blanc, our editor-in-chief, way back in 2007: NetNewsWire has changed my expectation for Mac application development. I'm not a programmer, but Brent and his Eddy Award winning program have been an onramp for me to learn more about the indie Mac Development community, and that is why I'm so fond of this application.