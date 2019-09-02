Log InSign up
NetNewsWire 5.0

A free open source RSS reader focusing on real news

NetNewsWire 5.0 is a free and open source RSS reader for Mac. It’s very fast and lightweight.
inessential: NetNewsWire 5.0 Now AvailableNetNewsWire 5.0 is shipping! In case you haven't been following along until just now: NetNewsWire is an open source RSS reader for Mac. It's free! You can just download it and use it. No strings. It's designed to be stable, fast, and free of bugs.
NetNewsWire 5.0 Relaunches as an Open-Source RSS Reader for the Mac - The Sweet SetupShawn Blanc, our editor-in-chief, way back in 2007: NetNewsWire has changed my expectation for Mac application development. I'm not a programmer, but Brent and his Eddy Award winning program have been an onramp for me to learn more about the indie Mac Development community, and that is why I'm so fond of this application.
