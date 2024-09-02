Launches
Netflix AutoSkip
Netflix AutoSkip
Automatically skip intros and dive into the next episode
Automatically skip intros, recaps, 'Are you still watching?' and next episode on Netflix
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Video Streaming
Streaming Services
by
Netflix AutoSkip
About this launch
Netflix AutoSkip
Stream Smarter, Skip Faster
Netflix AutoSkip by
Netflix AutoSkip
was hunted by
Roshan Praveen Shetty
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Video Streaming
,
Streaming Services
. Made by
Roshan Praveen Shetty
. Featured on September 3rd, 2024.
Netflix AutoSkip
is not rated yet. This is Netflix AutoSkip's first launch.
