Netcrumb - One Page Wordpress Builder

Netcrumb is a web app that helps creators to build beautiful one page Wordpress websites faster and easier. How it works? Select a design and customize it. Once you like it, save and buy it. The app will convert everything into a Wordpress theme ready to be downloaded. You can do unlimited edits to your theme whenever you like.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Congrats on the launch 🎉 So simple, literally a website in 4 steps, any plans to add more themes?
Dragos IvanovMaker@ivandrag · Building @ Netcrumb.com - OPWW
@aaronoleary Hi. Thank you. Yes. Planning on adding more or maybe creating something that will work on more industries.
Dragos IvanovMaker@ivandrag · Building @ Netcrumb.com - OPWW
🎉🎉🎉 Hi, hunters, 🎉🎉🎉 I’m Dragos from Netcrumb. I’m really happy that after a few months of work this web app is finally live. First of all, I want to thank you for reading this listing and to @chrismessina for hunting us. What problem is Netcrumb solving? Have you ever built a Wordpress website? The usual process looks like this: 1. Find a design. 2. Search for a Wordpress theme that meets your design criteria. 3. Buy it from a marketplace or ask some developer to code it. 4. Install the theme and understand how to get the promised design when you bought it. 5. Understand how the Wordpress theme works 6. Learn how it’s builder works ( most of them are clunky and not very user friendly. ) By the time you have figured all this things out it will be hours, days or even weeks, depending on your experience. Do you want to wait that much to have a simple Wordpress website done? I don’t and that is why I built this app. How Netcrumb works and why it is better than other Wordpress builders? 1. Select a category, color palette and fonts 2. Add text and more sections like About Us, Contact Us, Features, Services, Testimonials, FAQ, Checklist, Pricing etc. ( No drag and drop ) 3. Save, buy and download the Wordpress theme. 4. Once you create the design, Netcrumb app will convert everything into a Wordpress theme zip file. When you install it on your website, no more customisation is required. Is that easy! Disclaimer: Being the first version of the product, it lacks some features, but there are on our roadmap. A blog link for your website will be automatically added in your footer if you wrote any posts. You can check Netcrumb's website footer. What are the PROs and CONs of using Netcrumb? PROs - Fast ( Saves you at least a few hours of work) - Easy to use - Beautiful designs - Unlimited edits - Export on your laptop - Responsive - The website that you create loads fast ( Test my Site from Google gave us between 3-5s loading time for our tests ) CONs - Only one page WordPress sites - Limited designs - Manually download and install the theme How much does it cost to create a Wordpress website with Netcrumb? $ 19. I would write more, but I invite you to take a look on our website and please ask me any questions that you have. Thank you, Dragos.
