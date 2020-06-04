net
Save and organize the web as a Kanban board
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Tae Hyoung Jo
Maker
Hello! I'm Tae (Yale '22, currently Bay Area) and this is my first product here! I made net after trying Pocket, OneTab, Notion Web Clipper, etc. and sorely needed something easier to use and with more emphasis on link organization. Feedback/feature suggestions (here or on discord: https://discord.gg/476dkC) are much appreciated! I'm also looking to get to know the Product Hunt community and learn to become a better product builder in the process. Come say hi! Thank you very much 🙂 FEATURES ✅ Left click the Net icon in the Chrome toolbar to add the current tab as a card of your leftmost list. ✅ Right clicking the Net icon will give you the options to "send all tabs" and "send and close all tabs" of your current window to Net. ✅ Right click the Net icon and "Go to your net" to access your saved links. ✅ Once in your Net, you can easily create and name new lists and add new cards. Cards can take a URL, text, or both a URL and some text to act as the card title ✅ You can also add lists and cards to your clipboard, import a group of links, and open a link or all of the links in a list with one click. ✅ Net syncs between Chrome browsers through your Google account. OPTIONS ✅ Choose whether to open your net on launch ✅ Choose between several preset themes PRIVACY Saved links are stored locally and not accessible by the developer
Upvote (1)Share
Hey all! I'm Alex (Columbia '22, currently located in the Bay Area), and, same as Tae, this is also my first product here! I helped make net after Tae approached me with the prototype of what would later become the chrome extension. As individuals who learn primarily from the content we consume on the web, we had been toying around for a while with the idea of an improved link saver, as neither of us were satisfied with the current solutions provided by popular link savers such as Pocket or OneTab. Saving links to come back to wasn’t the unsolved problem––finding them again was the annoying part, and consequently, I never really bothered with link saving since I quickly found out I still didn’t want to put in the effort to find saved links. To deal with this, we designed net with minimalism, ease of use, and an emphasis on link organization in mind. Until we built net, I had always thought link savers were for people who were far more organized and used the web far more prolifically than me. If this sounds familiar to you, I still highly encourage you to check out net and see how it feels for you and your productivity, as I now use net for almost everything I do, from social purposes to work sessions. We initially built net with the purpose to enhance our own experience of using the web. Now that we’ve succeeded in that, I sincerely hope that some of you may benefit as well from what we have built :). We very much appreciate any feedback/feature suggestions, both here and on discord (https://discord.gg/476dkC). I’d love to get to know the ProductHunt community and learn from you guys to hopefully improve my product building skills! Thank you very much for reading, and I hope you enjoy net!
Upvote (1)Share