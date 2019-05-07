Nest Hub Max has all the things you love about Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub). It has a digital photo frame powered by Google Photos and the home view dashboard, which gives you full control of your connected device.
Google renames Home Hub to the Nest Hub and releases a 10-inch Nest Hub MaxThe Home Hub has been a hit for Google, eclipsed only by the Mini in its smart home hardware line. That's for good reason, of course. The device is the ideal size and priced well, making it a minimally invasive device for a living room or kitchen.
Nest Hub Max: hands-on with Google's first smart display with a cameraThe Google Nest Hub Max is a big Google Assistant smart display with a camera on top that you can use for video calls and home security monitoring. It's coming this summer, and it will retail for $229. Like the smaller $149 Google Home Hub, the Nest Hub Max has a matte display that adjusts its color temperature to match the room.
Aaron O'Leary
Makes total sense really for Google to bring their home products under the nest moniker, unifying everything under one house-hold known name brand
