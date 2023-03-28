Products
Home
Product
neonVest
neonVest
Network, fundraise, and get advice from the world’s best VCs
neonVest is the Next Generation VC Network. It's a subscription tool designed for founders, that facilitates curated 1-on-1 meetings with hyper-relevant VCs, angels, and operators, on-demand.
Venture Capital
SaaS
Inclusivity
neonVest
About this launch
neonVest
Network, fundraise, and get advice from the world’s best VCs
neonVest by
neonVest
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
Venture Capital
SaaS
Inclusivity
Surya Viswanathan
Aakash Shah
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
neonVest
is not rated yet. This is neonVest's first launch.
Upvotes
112
Comments
23
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#35
