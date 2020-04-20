Discussion
Hey Product Hunt! This is our first time as makers and we are super excited to share what we’ve been working on with everyone. Thanks for hunting us, @hnshah ! We are ex-IRS and ex-Intuit and are very passionate about making taxes (especially tax advantages!) accessible to everyone. neo.tax automates the R&D Tax Credit, giving startups roughly an extra month of burn: - get 10% of engineering and product development costs back - up to $250,000 back in the form of refunded payroll taxes - you’re eligible if you have US employees, <$5M in revenue and <5 years of revenue - neo.tax's fully automated product takes care of the entire process and filing in <20 min - built by a former IRS Agent (Stephen) and ex-Intuit product manager (Ibrahim) - cut costs and extend runway without cutting headcount Product Hunt special: schedule a quick call to walk through the process with one of us! https://calendly.com/aibrahima/p...
If you care, here’s some background on the R&D Tax Credit and why you may not have heard about it before: In 1981, Congress and the IRS created the R&D Tax Credit to incentivize large, multinational corporations to bring innovation and high-tech jobs to the US so that future profits could be taxable in the US. The R&D tax credit was expanded to be more easily accessed by early-stage startups in 2016, since both Congress and the IRS realized that startups were innovating and creating high tech jobs more than anyone else. Since most startups aren’t profitable, they amended the R&D Tax Credit to refund payroll taxes, which every startup has to pay regardless of its profitability. That’s 6%+ of gross payroll expenses, up to $250,000 per year, refunded back! Most companies still fail to take advantage of the sizable returns available, either because they are unaware of the fairly recent change to the rules or their CPA thinks the rules are too complicated. Luckily, computers love computing things when there are lots of complex rules. watch video if you hate reading:
