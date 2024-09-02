Launches
NEO beta by 1X Technologies
A humanoid robot for the home
Visit
Safe, intelligent, and scalable: NEO is your intelligent android assistant. NEO Beta represents a significant advancement in robotics, moving beyond traditional, stiff robots to humanoids with bio-inspired designs that can safely work among people.
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
A humanoid robot for the home
Dar Sleeper
. Featured on September 3rd, 2024.
