    A humanoid robot for the home

    Safe, intelligent, and scalable: NEO is your intelligent android assistant. NEO Beta represents a significant advancement in robotics, moving beyond traditional, stiff robots to humanoids with bio-inspired designs that can safely work among people.
    Launched in
    Robots
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Robots, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Dar Sleeper
    . Featured on September 3rd, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is NEO beta by 1X Technologies's first launch.
