Neo (Beta)

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Dhruv Bhatia
MakerFull-stack product builder
Hi PH community 👋, I'm the founder of Neo, a platform for managing meetings, tasks and planning the day. I created Neo because I was frustrated with the endless meetings that destroyed my productivity day after day. Also, with back to back meetings and tasks coming from all directions (meetings, Slack, JIRA, Trello, etc.) it became very difficult to stay on track during the day. I realized that most of those meetings didn't have to be meetings and could quite easily be substituted by a structured combination of agendas, notes, and action items. Thus, by planning for meetings and bringing tasks from other tools, it suddenly became a lot easier to stay on track during the day and see where time was being spent, which led to creating Neo.
Share
Upvote (3)
Congrats on the launch! Definitely understand the tasks coming from all directions. Do you integrate with any of the platforms you mentioned (calendar, Slack, JIRA, Trello, etc)
Share
Upvote (1)
@theriodegennaro Thank you :) We integrate with Google Calendar right now, and are working on the other integrations. Which integration would you be most interested in 🤓?
UpvoteShare