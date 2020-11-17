discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dhruv Bhatia
Maker
Building Neo (https://getneo.io)
Hi PH community 👋, I'm the founder of Neo, meeting workspaces for remote teams. I created Neo because I was frustrated with the endless meetings that destroyed my productivity day after day. I realized that most of these meetings didn't have to be meetings, as they were just "routines". Neo solves this problem by creating a structure of agenda points + discussions along with notes and action items. Many templates like one-on-ones, daily standup, sprint retrospective, sprint planning, etc. are available for you to save time. Neo also pulls meetings directly from your Google Calendar, and is integrated with Zoom and Hangouts as well, for easy and seamless video conferencing. Lastly, you can choose to have async video updates instead of trying to sync your calendar (great for distributed teams). Cheers, Dhruv
Share