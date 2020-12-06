Neighborly 2.0

discussion
Calum Webb
Community & Social at Product Hunt
Hey ?makers, congrats on the launch! What's new since you last launched on Product Hunt?
@calum Hi! OK so when we first launched the app back in April, you could only see people around you and send them private messages. We went away and completely rebuilt the app. You can still do the above, but also: ✅ Post public status updates ✅ Like and comment on other statuses ✅. Build a public profile complete with images, details and social links ✅. Search your local area for people by name or details We then added the Neighborly marketplace, which adds a whole new dimension to the app in that verified sellers can list paid products and services (it's mainly focused on services) and receive bookings and reviews through the app. So now we have a platform that encourages local collaboration not only from an altruistic perspective but also a commercial one as well, that's the aim!
Hi folks, would love to get your feedback on this app some friends and I have made. We wanted to make an app that makes it really easy for people in local communities to request or offer help and support during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterwards. Our aim is to make an app where people are not only encouraged to help others out for free, but are also able to offer paid services such as handywork, gardening or other tasks and take bookings and receive payments and reviews directly through the app. Please let us know what you think! Thank you.
