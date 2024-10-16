Launches
Neck-Life: Fix Your Posture with AirPods
Neck-Life: Fix Your Posture with AirPods
Overcome tech neck with AirPods
Tired of neck pain after long hours at work? With NeckLife, your AirPods monitor your neck posture in real-time, effectively detecting when your head leans forward. Get alerts when your posture slips, and track your history to build healthy habits.
Health & Fitness
Wearables
Apple
. Featured on November 15th, 2024.
