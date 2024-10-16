Neck-Life: Fix Your Posture with AirPods

  • Subscribe
    Tired of neck pain after long hours at work? With NeckLife, your AirPods monitor your neck posture in real-time, effectively detecting when your head leans forward. Get alerts when your posture slips, and track your history to build healthy habits.
    Launched in
    Health & Fitness
    Wearables
    Apple
    . Featured on November 15th, 2024.
    Upvotes
    27
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -