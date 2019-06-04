Nebular is an Angular 8 UI Library with a focus on beautiful design and ability to adapt it to your brand easily. It comes with 4 stunning visual themes, a powerful theming engine with runtime theme switching and support of custom css properties mode.
Vladimir LugovskyMakerPro@vladimir_lugovsky · CEO, Akveo
Hello PH community! We are really happy to finally release what we've been working for almost a year. Nebular 4 is a mature UI kit for Angular, that helps you to add light and dark mode support with ease. It is also based on Eva Design System that comes out this July. Creating your custom Design System with implementations on different platforms is becoming easier than ever! Happy to hear your feedback!
