Understand your genome. Help cure diseases. Own your data. Powered by blockchain.
These DNA Startups Want to Put All of You on the BlockchainIn 2018, people started using the blockchain to battle deepfakes, track sushi-grade tuna from Fiji to Brooklyn, and even cast a (symbolic) vote. It was only a matter of time before someone figured out how to put all 6 billion bits of your genetic source code on the blockchain too.
WIRED
Human sequencing pioneer George Church wants to give you the power to sell your DNA on the blockchainThe blockchain is the buzziest thing on the internet these days and now MIT professor and godfather of the Human Genome Project George Church wants to put your genes on it. His new startup Nebula Genomics plans to sequence your genome for less than $1,000 and then add your data to the blockchain th...
TechCrunch
This new company wants to sequence your genome and let you share it on a blockchainCryptocurrency in exchange for your genetic data! Sounds a bit like a scam, but it's the premise behind a new company founded by a leading geneticist. Nebula Genomics says it plans to sequence your genome for under $1,000, give you insights about it, secure it using a blockchain, and allow you to do whatever you want with the data.
MIT Technology Review
