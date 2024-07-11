Launches
Nebbl
Nebbl
Revolutionize Storage: Own Your Cloud and Save Big
Own your files in your private cloud storage. Connect storage buckets from any provider for security, flexibility and cost-efficiency. It's like having your own private Dropbox but better!
Storage
SaaS
Data
by
Nebbl
Nebbl
Store files in your own cloud
Nebbl by
Nebbl
Pavel Bocharov
Storage
SaaS
Data
Pavel Bocharov
Alena Bacharova
. Featured on July 27th, 2024.
Nebbl
is not rated yet. This is Nebbl's first launch.
