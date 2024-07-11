Launches
  3. Nebbl
Revolutionize Storage: Own Your Cloud and Save Big

Free Options
Own your files in your private cloud storage. Connect storage buckets from any provider for security, flexibility and cost-efficiency. It's like having your own private Dropbox but better!
Launched in
Storage
SaaS
Data
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Dynalist
VS Code
ChatGPT by OpenAI
React
About this launch
Nebbl by
was hunted by
Pavel Bocharov
in Storage, SaaS, Data. Made by
Pavel Bocharov
and
Alena Bacharova
. Featured on July 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Nebbl's first launch.
