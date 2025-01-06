Launches
NBI.AI
NBI.AI
The AI Data Analyst
The AI Data Analyst transforms how you interact with your data: connect your data sources effortlessly or upload spreadsheets, ask questions in natural language, and gain actionable insights.
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
NBI.AI
The AI Data Analyst
NBI.AI by
NBI.AI
was hunted by
Michael Rumiantsau
in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Rumiantsau
,
Ilya Hrytsuk
and
Yauheni Zhabrykau
. Featured on January 7th, 2025.
NBI.AI
is not rated yet. This is NBI.AI's first launch.