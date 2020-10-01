NBA Top Shot™️ is the first of its kind: a fully-licensed NBA experience for collectors and gamers where fans can truly own a piece of the action - and trade with friends for real money in a new kind of hoops economy. Only on Flow Blockchain. Join on Discord!
Hi Product Hunt community 👋, I'm really excited to invite you to check out NBA Top Shot 🏀 ⛹️♀️ ⛹️♂️. We've been testing the product over the last few weeks with some of our early users, and today I'm happy to announce our Open Beta and invite the Product Hunt community to join us in redefining digital fandom. TLDR; NBA Top Shot Moments are *officially licensed* NBA digital collectibles that you can buy, sell, trade, and collect with one of the biggest hoops fans on the planet. Since we launched CryptoKitties in 2017, our team at Dapper Labs has been working on bringing engaging and entertaining decentralized experiences to the mainstream. We've recently partnered up with the NBA and the NBPA to bring the best game winning plays from stars like Giannis, Luka, and Ja to the blockchain through digital collectibles that we call Top Shot Moments. For the first time ever, you can truly own the most dynamic Moments from the greatest talent in the NBA! NBA Top Shot Moments come in various tiers and scarcity, they include on-court video footage, heroic photography, deep data about the play and player, and game details all in a single digital collectible. They are valuable because they capture a new form of digital fandom, enable true ownership of the collectibles, with provable scarcity on the Flow blockchain. My favorite Moment has to be this absolute monster Cosmic LeBron dunk (only 49 will ever exist bcuz blockchain 🤘) https://www.nbatopshot.com/listi.... The early community is on 🔥 right now (nearly 43,000 packs sold, 29,000 Moments gifted, and 10,500 Moments sold in the Marketplace, $2M+ in total volume). Collectors are snatching some of the best plays through weekly pack drops, trading Moments with friends on the Marketplace, earning exclusive rewards in challenges, following their favorite teams, and showing off their collections. Packs are dropping like they’re hot: https://www.nbatopshot.com/packs... And the Marketplace is bumping: https://www.nbatopshot.com/searc... Get a pack to see what all the hype is all about 💖 Let me know what you think in the comments! Every piece of feedback is tremendously appreciated.
I've been into NBA Top Shot since the early beta, and it's exciting to see the team who pioneered digital collectibles with CryptoKitties bringing their expertise to a new audience and continuing to innovate at the leading edge.
Great as an NBA fan to get in on the ground floor of their digital movement. Looking forward to the innovation Dapper labs will bring and their willingness to work with the community to make it a great overall experience.
I've been collecting cardboard basketball cards since the late 90s and think this is the future of collectibles (sports or otherwise). Selling on eBay is an awful experience and it hasn't changed much in 20 years. With cardboard, I need to take/upload photos, craft a description, wait for payment processing/holds, package, ship, and handle customer feedback/complaints. NBA Top Shot solves these problems while simultaneously offering a more compelling product (video highlights vs static photo). I was lucky enough to be a beta tester for the last few weeks and think this product is a hit. The community has also been awesome as I’ve made many new friends on my journey.
