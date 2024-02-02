Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Navi for Vision Pro
Navi for Vision Pro

Navi for Vision Pro

Captions and live translation for the real world

Embed
Built from the ground up for Apple Vision Pro, Navi adds captions and live translation to the real world.
Launched in
Apple
 by
Navi for Vision Pro
About this launch
Navi for Vision Pro
Navi for Vision ProCaptions and live translation for the real world
0
reviews
1
follower
Navi for Vision Pro by
Navi for Vision Pro
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Apple. Made by
Jordi Bruin
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
Navi for Vision Pro
is not rated yet. This is Navi for Vision Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
-