Navi for Vision Pro
Navi for Vision Pro
Captions and live translation for the real world
Built from the ground up for Apple Vision Pro, Navi adds captions and live translation to the real world.
Launched in
Apple
by
Navi for Vision Pro
About this launch
Navi for Vision Pro
Captions and live translation for the real world
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Navi for Vision Pro by
Navi for Vision Pro
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Apple
. Made by
Jordi Bruin
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
Navi for Vision Pro
is not rated yet. This is Navi for Vision Pro's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
-
Report