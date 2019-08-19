Deals
Narrator
A full-service data team for startups of any size
Narrator takes care of all your data needs at every step along your journey, from delivering insights to setting up a scalable data infrastructure to answering any data question.
an hour ago
Y Combinator-backed Narrator wants to become the operating system for data science
Cedric Dussud, Michael Nason, Ahmed Elsamadisi and Matthew Star (pictured above, in order) spent the summer sharing a house in San Francisco, cooking meals together and building Narrator, a startup with ambitions of becoming a universal data model fit for any company.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This could save so much time for startups, allowing them to focus on expanding the product.
an hour ago
