Nara

Nara

ChatGPT-powered nutrition assistant through SMS

Free Options
Nara helps people eat healthier and stay on track with their dietary goals by providing personalized nutrition recommendations, recipe suggestions, food tracking, and healthier food options for grocery and restaurant ordering using AI.
Launched in Health & Fitness, API, Artificial Intelligence
Nara
Emma
About this launch
Nara
NaraChatGPT-powered nutrition assistant through SMS
0
reviews
14
followers
Nara by
Nara
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Health & Fitness, API, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Felipe Abello
and
Oscar Rojas Guerrero
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Nara
is not rated yet. This is Nara's first launch.
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#176