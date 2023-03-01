Products
Nara
ChatGPT-powered nutrition assistant through SMS
Nara helps people eat healthier and stay on track with their dietary goals by providing personalized nutrition recommendations, recipe suggestions, food tracking, and healthier food options for grocery and restaurant ordering using AI.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Nara
Emma
About this launch
Nara
ChatGPT-powered nutrition assistant through SMS
Nara by
Nara
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Health & Fitness
,
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Felipe Abello
and
Oscar Rojas Guerrero
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Nara
is not rated yet. This is Nara's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#176
