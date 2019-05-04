You can record your feelings for up to 30 seconds with your emotion.
AI robot “Ashlee” based on CBT will reply to you every time.
You can help others as well. Helping a fellow human being has a positive impact on your mental health.
Reflect on your feeling!
Yoshua KishiMaker@yoshua_kishi · ADHD/Cognitive Science/Python
Hi, Ph community - We are so happy to introduce Nao.! Nao. will help people with mental illnesses to get organized with an AI. I have suffered ADHD since I was a child. ADHD or ADD is one of many developmental disorders. People with ADHD tend to be easily affected by negative information. Every time I used social media, I felt anxious and wanted a place where I can connect with others with a positive mind. Therefore, I created Nao. to help people like me. I learned cognitive science and Nao. would create positive social feedback loops based on it. This is a voice-based social platform, but we can chat with an AI. The AI system “Ashlee” will reply to your post based on Motivational Interviewing, which creates positive feedback loops. Furthermore, it is designed for users to do the same. Our UI will guide you to create positive cycles. In addition, it is easy to make sarcastic comments on Text UI, but not so much on Voice UI. So our product affords to input by voice. Our product would never allow people to become addicted to it but provides a place to share our emotions.
Keisuke HorotaMaker@keisuke_horota · Web developer
I’m a developer of Nao.! We use a Neural Network for this product, you will enjoy new AI! Enjoy our product!
