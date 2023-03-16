Products
NanoFoamer PRO
NanoFoamer PRO
An automatic hands-free microfoam maker
Prepare premium microfoamed milk for your coffee at the touch of a button. The NanoFoamer PRO is a first-of-its-kind appliance for preparing premium microfoam milk at home. It's the easiest and most satisfying way to create premium textured foam.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Coffee
by
NanoFoamer PRO
About this launch
NanoFoamer PRO
An Automatic Hands-Free Microfoam Maker
NanoFoamer PRO by
NanoFoamer PRO
was hunted by
Robleh Jama
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Coffee
. Made by
Dominic Symons
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
NanoFoamer PRO
is not rated yet. This is NanoFoamer PRO 's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#244
