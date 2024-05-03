Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher

Nanito - Minimalist Launcher

Minimal Android launcher that helps you reduce screen time

Free
A minimalist Android launcher that help you focus only on your important apps and stop opening infinite-scrolling apps unconsciously, improving your wellbeing and productivity.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
Tech
 by
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
deco.cx 2.0
deco.cx 2.0
Ad
Build web apps 10x faster with Deno, JSX, TS & Tailwind
About this launch
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
Nanito - Minimalist LauncherMinimal Android launcher that helps you reduce screen time
0
reviews
22
followers
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher by
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
was hunted by
Guillermo
in Android, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Guillermo
. Featured on May 4th, 2024.
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
is not rated yet. This is Nanito - Minimalist Launcher's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-