Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
Minimal Android launcher that helps you reduce screen time
A minimalist Android launcher that help you focus only on your important apps and stop opening infinite-scrolling apps unconsciously, improving your wellbeing and productivity.
Android
Productivity
Tech
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
About this launch
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
Minimal Android launcher that helps you reduce screen time
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher by
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
was hunted by
Guillermo
Android
Productivity
Tech
Guillermo
. Featured on May 4th, 2024.
Nanito - Minimalist Launcher
is not rated yet. This is Nanito - Minimalist Launcher's first launch.
22
2
-
-
