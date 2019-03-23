Namy is a simple, beautiful and playful app helping you find the name for your baby.
Choosing a name for your child can be a daunting task. At least it involves one of the biggest decisions one can make, to decide the name for a person which she will most likely use for the better part of a whole century. Sometimes the choice is almost made for you, where there are expectations or strong traditions within the family for what names the descendants should have, but that can also be quite limiting. There are many books, websites and tools to help with the process of choosing a name for a newborn child. Some can be overwhelming and other quite boring. In an effort to make it a playful and beautiful experience to find your child's name, we created the Namy.app. The goal with the app is to enable the parent to approach the name search with approaches that resemble playing games, where name cards are on hand like playing cards and wheels can be spun to make discoveries. The app offers over ninety thousand names which can be viewed and filtered based on popularity and other attributes, such as the number of syllables. A quick overview of the names can be gleaned from simple lists of the names, while name cards can be swiped to view the name meanings, origin and popularity. It's quick to switch between those views while maintaining the position within the name lists. While baby names should certainly not be chosen randomly, spinning a "fortune wheel" to conjure up possibly unexpected names, may lead to appealing discoveries. Likewise when having made a selection of several attractive names, the choice between them may not be obvious, and so the "random wheel of favourites" can be of help, where it in a way confronts you with one randomly chosen name from your list; when faced with that choice, are you ready to go with it or would you like to take another spin? Using the sharing features built into the app, where the beautiful name cards and random wheel screens can be sent to social media sites, such as Instagram and Twitter, or in private messages, feedback can be obtained from the people in your circles. Namy.app is based on the success of the app Nefna, which offers the same features specifically for Icelandic baby names, which has 2% of the Icelandic population as active users.
