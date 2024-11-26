Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Name Changer
Name Changer
Batch rename your files
Visit
Upvote 10
Free download
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Batch rename your files. Add a prefix, a suffix, replace some characters, truncate, or capitalize the words. Or put some EXIF data in your file names. You name it!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Photography
by
Name Changer
Portals by Ply
Ad
Forms powered by AI and your data
About this launch
Name Changer
Batch rename your files
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Name Changer by
Name Changer
was hunted by
Lucas
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Photography
. Made by
Lucas
. Featured on November 27th, 2024.
Name Changer
is not rated yet. This is Name Changer's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report