Naker.Form
Make your form efficient and formidable for free
#4 Product of the DayToday
Philippe Vanderstigel
Hey Naker Team ! Just came across your tool. Really nice stuff. I've checked your other tools, would definitely give a try to Naker.Back for our website. The editor is easy to use, and the integration with a simple code is seamless. Keep the good work ! :) Cheers
@philippe_vanderstigel Thanks a lot :) Back and Form are the beginning of a great interactive journey!
Thanks a lot @lisadziuba for hunting us! Filling a form can be kind of a boring experience, yet the conversion rate of it is uppermost and crucial for any website owner. Naker.Form is a simple tool to add interaction, gamification and 3D animation to any existing form to make it formidable! 👩🏫How does it work? You may already have forms on your website; great news, you won't have to change them. Upload the image you want to display when the form is completed (your logo, a message, anything!) on our editor. The more your visitor will fill the form, the more the image will build itself before being revealed after validating. The gamification increase the conversion rate of your forms! 🔮Who are we? We are Naker, editor of tools used by a worldwide community of 3000+ to make the web cool again! We use powerful technologies such as WebGL and BabylonJS, we build tools to add life, immersion and interactivity to any website without a single line of code.
Naker already has some tools in our Awesome Design Tools (https://flawlessapp.io/designtools) and I just saw they had launch a new one called Naker.Form!
Just love it. Easy to use! Innovative and user-friendly!
@make_the_web_cool_again nice to finally see you here 😉
