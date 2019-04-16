Naker has created a 3D web design tool to allow anyone to make room for their creativity to create interactive and immersive digital experiences like never before and share it anywhere on the internet for computers, mobiles and even VR!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sergey NikolaevHunter@qvantor · Full-stack web developer
Found this in a Medium. Often was thinking about something like that. What do you think about 3d in a modern web, guys?
Upvote Share·