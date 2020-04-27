Discussion
Jack Chernov
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! My name's Jack and I'm a CEO at NAÏVE Software. Let me tell you a story. We're a team from the deep forests of Siberia (check out our team photo). Our domain expertise are AI, design, and video production – and the latter one made us make what we're presenting you today: NAÏVE – Neural Artificial Intelligence Video Editor. We know that mundane tasks are a usual part of editing. Going through all the footage. Watching frames, one by one. Trimming out defects. Tiring your eyes. Making yet another coffee. Sounds familiar? We're developing an AI that will assist professional and semi-professional video editors while editing. We believe it will change the way videos are created. NAÏVE is a tool for video editors that can automatically find defective clips using computer vision. It also renders proxy files and synchronizes media (because we need it, right?). The final result is the XML file that one can import right into Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve, and start editing right away. The app is the best fit for editing event videos — take for example weddings, road movies, birthday parties, etc. We plan to fully automate the creation of rough cuts in the nearest future. Check our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/... for a sneak peek into this tech. I hope you guys like what we are doing and join the early users club! We plan to make it compatible with Vegas Pro and FCPX really soon. There is a 30% discount on subscription right now to celebrate our launch on Product Hunt.
Hunter
Love it. Slick little video tool.
Maker
Maker
Where to check examples like those were inputs here is the output?
@evgeny_drapiko Hey Evgeny, thanks for your interest! We have several examples of the sorting uploaded at our Youtube. Here's one: https://youtu.be/Kz_M6fdM3Z0 We'll make sure to add more of those in the nearest future!
@marie_dostoewskaya thnx
What kinds of defective clips does NAÏVE detect?
Maker
@peter_turaev Hey, Peter! Thank you very much for your interest. NAÏVE detects shaky and overexposed clips. We are working on additional filters, too!
Hey guys, that's an interesting concept! What are your plans for future development?
@ruslan_fozars Hey Ruslan, glad you like it and thanks for asking. The most ambitious plan is to fully automate rough cut generation. Hopefully will come back to PH with it really soon!