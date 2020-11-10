Mythra
A credit card for gamers, by gamers
Eric Lafleche
Maker
Co-Founder of Mythra.com
Hi Hunters, As an avid gamer, I've always found most credit cards a little boring. Airline miles are designed to be hard to use. Plus, I wanted rewards I actually connected with, instead of points I never spent. I wanted to create a product that's fun, easy to use, and actually gave me rewards I cared about. We built Mythra to be that product. Mythra lets you win gaming-related rewards that you're actually excited about. Each swipe gets you a reward box, which has a chance to win prizes like Xbox, PS4, free video games and more :video_game: Happy to answer any questions here!
